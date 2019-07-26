Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac attacked by armed carjacking gang

Image Source : TWITTER Arsenal's star footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil were unharmed from a carjacking attack by two armed robbers.

Arsenal fullback Sead Kolasinac fought off two knife-wielding men after he and teammate Mesut Ozil were attacked in north London on Thursday in an apparent robbery attempt. Both players were unharmed.

In a video of the incident that has been circulated on social media, Kolasinac can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

In the footage, both men were seen to be armed and were filmed brandishing knives at 26-year-old Kolasinac.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."