Ambati Rayudu offered permanent citizenship from another country after World Cup snub

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ambati Rayudu

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu's reputation has taken a beating after he was ignored for the 15-member India squad for the 2019 World Cup. Thanks to Vijay Shankar's '3-D' skills, Rayudu was snubbed from the No.4 spot. However, with now Shankar ruled out from the tournament due to injury, surprisingly, Mayank Agarwal was called in and not Rayudu.

Even Rishabh Pant was brought in as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement after the opener was ruled out due to a hairline fracture on his hand. Despite being on the reserves list, Rayudu could not find a place on two separate occasions.

However, coming to Rayudu's aid is Iceland Cricket, who have offered Ambati Rayudu permanent citizenship after the batsman was overlooked by the BCCI.

Here's what Iceland Cricket Tweeted. "Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Rayudu Ambati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati," the Iceland national cricket team handle tweeted.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

Rayudu made a return to the ODI squad last year in West Indies' tour of India. He was also a part of the ODI squad against Australia and New Zealand series. Tipped to be India's No 4 batsman, Rayudu had the backing before Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant were even taken into consideration.

The explosive batsman will look to continue his role in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings. CSK had won their third IPL title in 2018.