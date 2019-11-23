Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Ambati Rayudu accuses HCA of indulging in corrupt practices

Ambati Rayudu accuses HCA of indulging in corrupt practices

Rayudu alleged corruption in the HCA one day after taking a break for a few weeks from playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad.

IANS IANS
Hyderabad Published on: November 23, 2019 15:21 IST
Ambati Rayudu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of indulging in corrupt practices and appealed to Telanganas Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao to look into the matter.

Rayudu alleged corruption in the HCA one day after taking a break for a few weeks from playing first-class cricket for Hyderabad.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt people who have numerous ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

This was Rayudu's first tweet after his ‘3D glasses' tweet after the World Cup 2019 squad selection when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was chosen over him.

Rayudu had retired midway through the World Cup 2019 but took back his decision later in August.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFitness will be key to India's consistency in run-up to Tokyo Olympics: Sjoerd Marijne