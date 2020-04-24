Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane recalls meeting Sachin Tendulkar for first time

Ajinkya Rahane recalled the time when he got the chance of meeting great Sachin Tendulkar for the first time at the age of 14. Rahane posted a video on his Instagram account, where he talked about his excitement to meet the Tendulkar at that time.

"I was 14 and on my birthday I requested my coach that I want to meet Sachin," he says in the video. "He took permission from Sachin and he said yes. He told my coach that you can ask Ajinkya to come around 4.30 in the evening."

Rahane revealed that he reached his coach's home at 9.30 AM in order to go and meet Tendulkar in excitement.

"I was so excited and nervous as well. We used to live in Dombivali at the time so from there I went to Dadar where my coach lived. 9.30 in the morning, I was there at his house. And Sachin had called me at 4.30," said Rahane.

"So my coach asked why are you here now and I said what if the train got delayed or there was no train. I don't want to miss any chance of meeting Sachin.

"I don't remember exactly what I was doing for all that time but I was roaming around outside Dadar station. I was so excited about meeting Sachin that I did not even understand when all that time went. And then I met him for the first time at his home, took his autograph and discussed a little bit about cricket," said Rahane.

The Master Blaster turned 47 on Friday.

