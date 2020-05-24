Image Source : BCCI.TV After Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar resumes training in Chennai

After Indian pacer Shardul Thakur became the first from the team to resume outdoor training, bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar too resumed training at a local ground with his father M Sundar. The youngster admitted that he has been focussing a lot on batting.

“I am confident about my bowling. I feel I have to concentrate on my batting to get the best out of myself there,” Washington told Sportstar on Saturday.

And Washington knows the aspects he needs to make sure of while batting. “Keeping the base strong, head still and watching the ball closely,” he said.

Washington had made it to the U-19 team as a top-order batsman and had even scored 159 against Tripura while opening the batting.

“I am essentially an opener but when I joined the India under-19 team, Rahul Dravid Sir asked me to bat in the middle-order and wanted me to bowl off-spin a lot more. I adjusted to the role,” the youngster said.

However, for the Indian team, in the T20I setup, he is a powerplay bowler and bats lower down the order.

“I know for India, I could be coming at No. 6 or 7 in the Twenty20 internationals. I enjoy the challenge and the sense of adventure in batting at these slots.”

“I want to follow the process, tick the boxes, the rest will follow.”

Meanwhile, Shardul had a net session with Mumbai's U-23 batsmen at the Palghar Dahanu Taluka District Sports Association Ground, according to Times of India, and admitted that he abided by ICC's rules while practising.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage