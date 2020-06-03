Afghanistan training camp likely to be held in Kabul later this month

Image Source : @ACBOFFICIALS TWITTER The ACB is looking to host a training camp later this month in Kabul and stated they will be following all necessary government and World Health Organisation protocols.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday held discussions with skipper Asghar Afghan and head coach Lance Klusener to discuss the possible resumption of cricket in the country.

All cricket has been suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic but the sport is slowly and steadily trying to find its feet back around the world.

"ACB leadership held a video conference with Head Coach Lance Klusener, Chief Selector Andy Moles, Skipper Asghar Afghan and some ACB officials as they discussed the training camp in June which shall be held in Kabul as per guidelines by WHO and Ministry of Public Health," the Board tweeted.

Earlier, last week, Cricket Australia announced dates and venues of their matches later this year. They will be playing a one-off Test against Afghanistan on November 21 at the Perth Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan played their first-ever Test against India in Bengaluru in 2018 and so far have featured in four matches. They have lost two and won two -- against Bangladesh and Ireland respectively.

