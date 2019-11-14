Abu Dhabi gears up for third edition of T10 league

Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the third edition of the much-anticipated T10 league, which starts on Friday with the opening match between Maratha Arabians and defending champions Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The match will kick-start a magical display of action and entertainment over the next 10 days. The other two matches of the night will be between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls, and between hometown heroes Team Abu Dhabi and Team Qalandars.

The tournament will open up with a show-stopping opening ceremony headlined by Mammootty, the globally acclaimed Indian megastar.

The impressive all-star cast of celebrities will also feature Pakistani musician Atif Aslam, Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, South Indian model and actress Parvati Nair and Bangladeshi film favourite Shakib Khan.

Launching the showpiece event at an official captain's photocall in Abu Dhabi on Thursday were Moeen Ali, captain of Team Abu Dhabi; Dwayne Bravo, captain of the Maratha Arabians; Thisara Perera, captain of the Bangla Tigers; Shane Watson, captain of the Deccan Gladiators; Dawid Malan, captain of Team Qalandars, Eoin Morgan, captain of the Delhi Bulls; Darren Sammy, captain of the Northern Warriors; and Hashim Amla, captain of the Karnataka Tuskers.