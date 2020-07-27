'A little kick on the back' will get Rishabh Pant going big, feels Irfan Pathan

Image Source : BCCI.TV Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan believes that more spotlight on youngsters like Rishabh Pant could be problematic for their careers.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant may have been one of the mainstays for the side across all the three formats, but has remained inconsistent throughout his time in the team. He lost his place in the playing XI to KL Rahul in the limited-overs format earlier this year but continues to remain a part of the squad.

In Tests, Pant is captain Virat Kohli's first choice in away matches. However, the youngster remains second in line to Wriddhiman Saha in home games.

A lot has been said about Pant's abilities and the youngster has been criticised for not playing to his full potential. Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan believes that there is a significant spotlight on Pant which can be problematic.

“If you talk of Rishabh Pant, he is a young guy, very talented, there was a lot of focus on him. So, the focus getting removed from him, it will do a world of good to Rishabh Pant and many other cricketers,” Pathan said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Rishabh Pant was famously touted as the successor to legendary Indian former captain MS Dhoni, which certainly adds to significant public scrutiny when the youngster fails to perform.

“Sometimes you are getting too much backing which Virat Kohli is backing him in the public eye as well, but I think when you get a little bit of kick on your back, that’s when if you have talent you are going to go big,” Pathan further added.

"I have no doubt that even though all the pressure is coming on him, he had to miss out some matches in T20 cricket with KL Rahul going out and doing what he did as a wicketkeeper as well and that is going to put pressure, but I think that will do a world of good to Rishabh Pant."

Pant is expected to be seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will also mark the return of Indian cricketers to sporting action.

