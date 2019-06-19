2019 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis to recover before end of tournament, Mitch Marsh sent back

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marcus Stoinis to recover before end of tournament, Mitch Marsh sent back

Australia A vice-captain Mitch Marsh said goodbye to Australia squad on Tuesday which has dropped a colossal hint regarding Marcus Stoinis's comeback in the squad.

However, coach Justin Langer did not offer a concrete answer over when Stoinis will make a comeback in the playing XI.

"He's a chance," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer, as saying, when asked whether Stoinis would come straight back into the XI.

Despite not being certain about when the 29-year-old will make a comeback, Langer eulogized the all-rounder for his determination and is hopeful that Stoinis can make a real impact on the tournament.

"We've been monitoring him. He's done everything possible to get himself fit. He wouldn't give up the opportunity for anything, would he? He's determined, so it doesn't surprise me with where he's at now. It's a credit to him, it's a credit to the medical staff that are getting him up. So hopefully he can have a real impact on the tournament," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying," he said.

Stoinis picked up a left side strain during Australia's match against India on June 9 and due to the injury, he missed the next two matches for his side.

Langer also feels that they have got lots of options and are very adaptable.

"We played in India and Dubai with two spinners. I'm really confident with whatever balance we go in. It's actually really exciting. We said at the start of the tour that we've got lots of options, (we are) very adaptable and that's our strength not our weakness," Langer said.

Australia will face Bangladesh on June 20.

(With inputs from ANI)