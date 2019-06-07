Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
2019 World Cup: India's practice session in London called off due to rain

India travelled to London from Southampton on Thursday, a day after beating South Africa by six wickets in their tournament opener.

London Published on: June 07, 2019 15:56 IST
File photo of the Indian team in training during 2019 World Cup

The Indian team's practise session Friday was called off due to rain, leaving the Virat Kohli-led side with only one day to train ahead of Sunday's big-ticket World Cup showdown with Australia in London.

Rain had also forced India to cancel their optional practise on the eve of the game against South Africa at the Hampshire Bowl.

The two-time winners face a formidable opponent in defending champions Australia, who are on a 10-match winning streak, which began in India only where they overcame a 0-2 deficit to win the five-match series 3-2. 

