2019 World Cup: ICC approves Rishabh Pant as India's replacement for Shikhar Dhawan

Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant has officially replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India's 2019 World Cup squad. Dhawan was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a thumb injury.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Rishabh Pant as a replacement player for Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Opener Dhawan, who suffered a thumb injury during the league match against Australia, has been ruled out of further participation in the event.

The ICC release said: "The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives)."

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup on Wednesday morning as he was not in a position to recover in time for the remaining games of the showpiece event. Team manager Sunil Subramaniam addressed the media in Southampton on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed the news.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 - @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

"Shikhar has a fracture on the left hand and will remain in cast until July 2019. We have requested ICC for Rishabh pant as a replacement," he said.