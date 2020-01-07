Wolf moon eclipse on January 10: Where to watch, timing of the first lunar eclipse of 2020

Representative image

Wolf Moon eclipse 2020: Days after people in Asia, UAE, other parts of the world witnessed an annular solar eclipse on December 26, people residing in regions including Asia, Africa, Europe and parts of Australia will be able to witness another celestial event as we approach to see a 'wolf moon eclipse' or penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10. Yes, January 10 is going to be one of the first of the four lunar eclipses which are expected to take place in 2020.

What is a Wolf moon eclipse?

Wolf moon eclipse is the name given to Penumbral lunar eclipse by NASA which is falling on January 10. Though it is only going to be a partial lunar eclipse, it will still be interesting to witness another celestial event after the world witnessed 'ring of fire' on December 26. Basically, the term wolf moon is another way to describe a full moon night.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when Earth comes between Sun and the moon, making the shadow of our plant falling on moon and causing it to lose its brightness.

On January 10, something similar is going to take place when earth will come between Sun and the moon. The contact will remain active for approximately four hours when the moon's outer surface will be falling under the earth's shadow.

The earth will block Sun's light to fall on the moon as a result of which moon will appear partially shaded due to earth's shadow, and will also appear a little dimmer.

When will lunar eclipse on January 10 will start?

In India, the eclipse will begin around 10:37 pm on January 10 and will last up to 2:42 am on January 11.

Where will Wolf moon eclipse or penumbral lunar eclipse be visible on January 10?

The celestial event will be visible in Asia, Africa, Europe and parts of Australia.

