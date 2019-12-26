How’s your sun sign affected by today’s solar eclipse. Must Read

Today, the 26th of December marks the last solar eclipse of the year. This eclipse will be witnessed in the southern parts of the country like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka as well as the northern parts in the country at different times. This solar eclipse will start at 8 am and last till 11 am. The eclipse will occur from 8 pm on 25 December. This eclipse is inauspicious for those who are from the Sagittarius. zodiac sign. Apart from this, if you belong to the Aries zodiac, then you may have child problems and worry.

Taurus people can suffer losses from the enemy side. On the other hand, people of Gemini can suffer from marital problems. People of Cancer can have secret concerns. At the same time, money will be spent on Leo. This eclipse is auspicious for Virgo and their work will be completed. People of Libra will benefit from wealth and can earn well. If they talk to Scorpio, they will have to face loss of money. Also, there may be vain worries.

Sagittarius people can get hurt or they can be victims of an accident. Capricorns may suffer loss and may have to travel in vain. People of Aquarius zodiac will get progress and benefit. Pisces people can suffer mental and physical problems.

What not to do during the eclipse?

Ripe food, chopped vegetables should not be kept in the house at the time of eclipse as it is believed that they go bad. Apart from this, if you put kusha in oil, ghee, butter, pickle, chutney, lassi, curd, marmalade etc. then it will not be contaminated. Apart from this, eating and drinking, touching the religious idols, physical relations, applying oil and sleeping are prohibited.

Elderly, patients, children or pregnant women can take food or medicine according to their need. However, pregnant women should not use gold, vegetable katana, stitch embroidery or sharp things during this time.