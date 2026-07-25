Wangchuk's wife urges all to show compassion to her husband: 'Pause before you rush to criticise'

New Delhi:

Gitanjali J Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, urged all to show compassion to her husband who broke fast after 26 days of hunger strike over NEET Paper leak case. She also hit out at his critics, saying that they should "pause their political judgements. Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

Here's what Gitanjali J Angmo said on husband Wangchuk

She urged people to show compassion, saying he is in the ICU after losing 11 kg during the fast. In a post on X, Angmo said, "Before you rush to criticise Sonam Wangchuk, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself. He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations. Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please..Have a heart."

Wangchuk hits out at critics questioning his decision to end hunger strike

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk also hit out at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

"After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?... Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring. I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them...," he said in a video.

Wangchuk explains why he did not demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters. Wangchuk expressed confidence that Pradhan would resign eventually.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk stated that those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he said.

Wangchuk alleged that after he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner", claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop. "It was like being in North Korea," he said, adding that even after the Delhi High Court permitted him to shift to Medanta Hospital, he was allegedly prevented from leaving Safdarjung Hospital for several hours.

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