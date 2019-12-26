Breaking myths on solar eclipse: Muslims offer Namaz; people have breakfast during Surya Grahan

Image Source : ANI\PTI A group of people in Town Hall had breakfast together on Thursday during the eclipse, while in Hyderabad, Muslims offered special prayers in mosques.

Eclipses, in India, are not considered as mere celestial events, but these are also linked to various myths and superstitions that have been coming for ages and generations. To break this lineage, a group of people protested at Bengaluru's Town Hall against superstitious beliefs that are followed during solar eclipses.

According to one of the popular beliefs, the food eaten during eclipses is poisonous and can cause various health issues. But a group of people in Town Hall had breakfast together on Thursday during the eclipse, while in Hyderabad, Muslims offered special prayers in mosques.

Activist N Murthy, a protester at Town Hall, said, "Superstitions like don't go outside, don't eat or drink during the eclipse are wrong. Scientists only say don't view it with the naked eye"

Various Hindu temples including the famous Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh was closed around 11 pm on Wednesday on the eve of the solar eclipse, till 12 pm on Thursday. The temple was re-opened only after the end of the solar eclipse.

On the other hand, Muslims offered special 'namaz' called 'Salat-ul-Kusoof' on the occasion of the solar eclipse. While the majority of men and women offered the prayers individually at homes, prayers were also offered in congregations at few mosques.

Several people offered prayers at Masjid-e-Mohammedia and Masjid Islamic Centre in Hyderabad.

The 'imams' who led the prayers quoted the saying of the Prophet Muhammad that solar and lunar eclipses are among numerous signs of Allah, which He uses to remind His servants so that they can return to Him in repentance.

However, according to Hindu beliefs and texts, during the celestial event, heavenly bodies, particularly the sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies and to prevent and minimize these negative energies the doors of the temple housing the main deity are closed. Only Kalahasteeswara temple in Sri Kalahasthi is not closed during an eclipse as it offers puja and prayers to Rahu and Ketu.

