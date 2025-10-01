Staggering 31% jump in cybercrimes recorded in 2023 as compared to 2022 as per NCRB According to the NCRB report, motives for these crimes also included sexual exploitation, extortion, anger, and personal revenge. Telangana recorded the highest numbers in this concerning data.

New Delhi:

Cybercrimes saw a staggering 31 percent increase in 2023, with 86,420 cases registered compared to 65,983 cases in 2022, according to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The crime rate, which measures the number of crimes per one lakh population, rose from 4.8 in 2022 to 6.2 in 2023.

Motives behind cybercrime

Defrauding gullible victims was the primary motive, driving 68.9 percent of cyber criminals in 59,526 cases. This was followed by sexual exploitation in 4,199 cases and extortion in 3,326 cases. Anger and personal revenge motivated 2,228 cybercrimes in 2023, while political motives were behind 205 cases.

Top 3 states

According to the crime rate, Telangana topped the concerning data with 18,236 cases and a crime rate of 47, followed by Karnataka, which registered 21,889 instances of cybercrime at a rate of 32.3. The charge sheet rate in Telangana was 20.9, while for Karnataka it stood at 18.1. Uttar Pradesh followed with 10,794 cases, but its crime rate was significantly lower at 4.6, due to its large population.

Telangana also reported 98 cases of spreading fake news on social media, accounting for nearly half of the total 209 cases reported across all states and Union Territories, according to the NCRB data. Mizoram (31 cases) and Puducherry (147 cases) saw a 100 percent charge sheet rate in cybercrimes.

UT and metro cities

Cyber criminals were involved in 2,168 cases of circulating sexually explicit material and 1,472 cases where such material pertained to children. States and union territories also reported 1,305 cases of cyberbullying and stalking of women and children, and 689 cases of cyber blackmailing and threatening.

In metropolitan cities with a population of two million or more, a total of 33,955 cybercrime cases were registered in 2023, marking a 39.0 percent increase over the 24,420 cases recorded in 2022.

