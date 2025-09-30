Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale in India with many impressive offers: Check details The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which launched in India on September 15th, is now available for sale, featuring an offer worth up to Rs 12,000.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India, a streamlined version of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone. The device debuted on September 15th and went on sale just 15 days later. The S25 FE is powered by the latest One UI 8 operating system and features the new Galaxy AI suite. Its hardware includes a 4,900mAh battery, an upgraded vapor chamber for cooling, and a durable Armor Aluminum frame. For photography, the phone is equipped with a 12MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India price and offers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Higher-tier variants are priced as follows:

Samsung is providing several attractive launch offers:

Cashback: An immediate Rs 5,000 cashback is available for purchases made using debit or credit cards.

EMI: Customers can take advantage of an interest-free EMI option for up to 24 months.

Bundle Offer: Buyers can get Rs 4,000 off the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

Screen Protection: A two-year screen protection plan is available for an extra Rs 4,199.

Limited-Time Upgrade: As a limited-period deal, the company is allowing customers to upgrade storage from 256GB to 512GB free of cost.

The phone is available in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours through Samsung's official website, exclusive stores, authorized offline retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications

Category Specification / Feature Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate 120Hz Processor Exynos 2400 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM paired with 512GB internal storage Operating System One UI 8 Software Support 7 years of Android OS and security updates Rear Camera Setup Triple-camera: 50MP Wide + 12MP Ultrawide + 8MP Telephoto Front Camera 12MP Battery 4,900mAh Wired Charging 45W fast charging support Frame Material Durable Armour Aluminium

