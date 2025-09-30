Zoho Arattai review: How India's messenger is different from WhatsApp Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu reports that new sign-ups on Arattai have soared 100-fold in just three days. Here's how the app differs from WhatsApp.

New Delhi:

Arattai is a messenger service developed by Zoho, based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, making it a self-proclaimed "indigenous" answer to global communication platforms. Similar to WhatsApp, Arattai allows users to send messages and make calls to anyone around the world. While it may not yet have all the features WhatsApp offers, it certainly provides unique functionalities that its competitor lacks.

One notable distinction is that the Arattai app can be used without sharing your mobile number. You can chat with family, friends, and others, as well as share photos, videos, documents, and locations. Furthermore, the platform supports video calls and meetings. The most unique aspect is the ability to chat with an unknown person simply by using their username, completely bypassing the need to share a personal mobile number.

We have downloaded and used the app for some time. Here is how Zoho Arattai differs from WhatsApp:

Key Feature Comparison

Feature Arattai (Zoho) WhatsApp (Meta) User Identification Username option available. Users can chat without sharing their mobile number. Mobile Number is the primary/mandatory identifier for all users. Chat Encryption Text Messages are currently not fully E2E encrypted All Chats and Calls are fully End-to-End Encrypted by default. Unique Productivity Tool Features 'Pockets': A dedicated space for users to save and organise important messages, media, and notes in the cloud across devices. No dedicated 'Pocket' feature; users typically use the 'Message Yourself' option for self-storage. Dedicated Meeting Feature Includes a dedicated 'Meetings' tab/option for creating and scheduling video meetings. Does not have a dedicated 'Meeting' option, though users can create group call links. Missing WhatsApp Features Currently lacks features like Polls, Payments, Events, disappearing messages, and advanced chat security (e.g., chat lock, disabling chat export). Has all these features.

Chat Interface

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai chat interface

Arattai's chat interface is similar to WhatsApp's, allowing users to customise the chat background. Users can make video and audio calls and record audio messages. In the attachment option, Arattai currently allows users to share files, location, and contacts. However, it lacks features available on WhatsApp, such as Polls, Payments, and Events.

Arattai offers the ability to turn on notifications for a user's 'Story,' a feature not available on WhatsApp.

Conversely, Arattai does not offer options to lock chats, use disappearing messages, or export chats. It also lacks advanced chat privacy options and end-to-end encryption, including the option to disable chat export, prevent media saving, and AI features.

Stories

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai stories

The Stories function in both WhatsApp and Arattai is almost identical, letting users post video and text stories and manage privacy settings. However, unlike WhatsApp, Arattai does not permit audio status updates.

Channels and Broadcasts

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai Channels

The app includes both Channels and Broadcast options, and users can easily explore new public channels within the application.

Meetings

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai meeting

In addition to standard video and audio calling, Arattai users can create dedicated Meetings on the platform. While WhatsApp does not have a dedicated 'Meeting' option, its users can achieve similar results by creating meeting call links or scheduling calls.

Mentions

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai mention feature

Arattai features a Mentions option that displays a consolidated list of all the chats where you have been mentioned.

Pockets

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai pocket

The Pocket feature allows you to securely store important messages, media, and notes in the cloud, letting you revisit them later across all your devices.

Privacy

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai privacy features

Arattai includes all standard privacy features, such as the option to hide your last seen and online status, restrict who can add you to groups, and restrict who can call you. Users can also turn off read receipts.

Username

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Arattai username

Arattai allows users to create their own Username, which can be used to share their contact details. WhatsApp does not offer this feature.

ALSO READ: Indian messaging app Arratai skyrockets just days after launch, poses challenge to WhatsApp