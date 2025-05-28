SpaceX Starship launch ends in mid-air failure after a series of setbacks SpaceX’s latest Starship ended in disappointment as the spacecraft spun out of control and exploded mid-flight. Despite hopes to demonstrate several key features, including satellite deployment and heat shield durability, the mission failed due to a door malfunction and fuel leaks.

Despite hopes to demonstrate several key features, including satellite deployment and heat shield durability, the mission failed due to a door malfunction and fuel leaks. While no injuries were reported, this marks another setback for Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX launches Starship again, but fails to meet objectives

After two explosive failures earlier this year, SpaceX attempted another Starship launch from its Starbase site in southern Texas on Tuesday evening. This marked the ninth demo flight of Elon Musk’s 403-foot mega rocket, designed for future Moon and Mars missions.

Satellite test scrapped as malfunctions begin

The mission started on a hopeful note but quickly encountered problems. The door meant to release mock satellites didn’t open properly, causing the first setback. Shortly after, the spacecraft began spinning uncontrollably as it neared the edge of space.

Rapid unscheduled disassembly mid-flight

As the spacecraft headed toward a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean, SpaceX confirmed it experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" — essentially an explosion mid-flight. The booster, which was reused for the first time, also crashed into the Gulf of Mexico after losing contact.

Heat shield testing fails, webcast cut short

SpaceX had hoped to test Starship’s thermal tiles and reentry capabilities, but those goals also failed as the spacecraft lost control. With communications severed during descent, the company ended its live webcast prematurely.

Another setback for NASA’s Moon ambitions

This Starship was not intended to return but was equipped with experimental capture fittings for future recovery tests. NASA, which is depending on SpaceX for its Artemis lunar mission, needs rapid progress. The 2025 mission to orbit the Moon with astronauts remains on schedule, but the landing phase is now likely delayed to 2027.

Despite the failure, SpaceX remains committed to Starship’s development, saying teams are reviewing flight data and preparing for the next test.