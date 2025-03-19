What is SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, and how did it facilitate Sunita Williams's safe return to Earth?" Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who had been in space for the past nine months, successfully returned to Earth early this morning. SpaceX's Dragon capsule played a crucial role in this NASA mission.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully returned NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who had been stranded in space for the past nine months, back to Earth. The Crew Dragon capsule, which was specifically sent to rescue Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, has made its journey from the International Space Station (ISS) to Earth. On March 19, at approximately 3:27 am (IST), it landed safely in the waters off Florida.

NASA had been working tirelessly to bring its astronauts home after their extended stay in space. Elon Musk's contributions were instrumental in this effort, with the Dragon capsule taking about 17 hours to travel from the ISS to the planet. Let's take a closer look at this remarkable Crew Dragon capsule from SpaceX.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

This unique spacecraft is designed to carry up to seven astronauts to Earth's orbit or into space. According to SpaceX, it is the only spacecraft globally that functions as cargo transport from Earth to space. Not only that, but it also stands out as the first private spacecraft capable of sending humans to the space station. SpaceX first demonstrated this capability in 2020 by sending NASA astronauts to and from the ISS. Furthermore, the Dragon capsule can transport commercial astronauts to orbit, the ISS, or other destinations in space.

How does the CrewDragon capsule operate?

Equipped with 16 Draco thrusters, this innovative spacecraft performs its mission with remarkable precision. These thrusters are versatile, enabling adjustments for orbit corrections and altitude control. Each thruster generates a force of 90 pounds in the vacuum of space. Additionally, the capsule is outfitted with two drogue parachutes, ensuring stability during descent for a smooth landing back on Earth.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her crew member Wilmore spent a total of 286 days aboard the ISS. They arrived there on June 5, 2024, for a one-week mission, but a technical issue with their spacecraft forced them to remain longer than planned. Over the last nine months, NASA meticulously strategised to bring them back home. Earlier in 2023, astronaut Frank Rubio had to endure a record-setting 371 days in space due to a malfunction in a Russian spacecraft, showcasing the difficulties that can occur during such missions.

