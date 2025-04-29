SpaceX launches 23 Starlink Satellites in second mission of the day, hits 50 launches in 2025 SpaceX successfully launched 23 more Starlink satellites from Florida, marking its second mission of the day and the 50th Falcon 9 launch of 2025. Thirteen of the satellites feature direct-to-cell technology, aiming to enhance mobile connectivity.

New Delhi:

SpaceX, a satellite company headed by Elon Musk, has reportedly continued the aggressive push to expand global internet coverage, successfully launching 23 more Starlink satellites late Monday night. The launch marked the company's second Starlink mission of the day and its 50th Falcon 9 flight in 2025, reinforcing its status as a leader in satellite-based broadband.

Night launch from Florida sends 23 satellites to orbit

At 10:34 PM EDT (which is around 8:04 AM IST), a new Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, which has carried 23 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (known as LEO). Among them, 13 satellites from SpaceX were equipped with direct-to-cell technology, aimed at enhancing future mobile connectivity.

Just eight minutes after the liftoff, the rocket’s first stage made a flawless landing on Spacex’s Atlantic Ocean droneship, “A Shortfall of Gravitas”, highlighting the company’s continued excellence in booster reusability.

The earlier launch added 27 more satellites from California

Earlier the same day, another Falcon 9 was launched with 27 Starlink satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. With two successful missions in under 24 hours, the space company has once again demonstrated its rapid launch capabilities and logistical precision.

The upper stage of the Florida launch deployed the latest 23 satellites approximately 65 minutes after liftoff, which has been contributing to the ever-growing Starlink mega-constellation, which boasts over 7,200 active satellites currently.

50 Launches and counting: Starlink keeps growing

This mission also marked the 50th Falcon 9 launch of the year (2025), with 33 of those dedicated solely to Starlink. SpaceX's ability to pull off back-to-back launches—even introducing a brand-new booster—underscores its strength in managing both new hardware and reusable technology efficiently.

With each launch, SpaceX moves closer to its goal of providing high-speed internet globally, including to remote and underserved regions. The company’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down in 2025.