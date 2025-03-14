SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launches NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope and PUNCH Solar Probes NASA’s SPHEREx and PUNCH missions successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant step in space exploration. SPHEREx will map the entire sky in infrared light, studying galaxies and cosmic evolution, while PUNCH will observe the Sun’s corona and solar wind.

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope and the PUNCH solar mission. The launch took place on March 11, 2025, marking another significant milestone for space exploration. The rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:25 p.m. IST, deploying both payloads into their respective orbits. The mission faced minor delays due to some members of the launch team being affected by travel disruptions, but it was eventually completed successfully.

SPHEREx: Mapping the universe in infrared

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has confirmed that SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization, and Ices Explorer) will play a critical role in space research. The 8.5-foot-tall infrared telescope is designed to map the entire sky every six months, capturing data on over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars within our Milky Way. SPHEREx aims to study cosmic origins, the presence of water and ice in space, and the formation of the first galaxies. NASA’s Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, described it as a historic step in mapping the universe in 102 infrared colours for the first time. The telescope has been strategically positioned in a sun-synchronous polar orbit to minimize interference from Earth's infrared glow and ensure precise observations.

PUNCH: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Sun’s atmosphere

Alongside SPHEREx, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission was also launched. PUNCH comprises four small satellites that will study the Sun’s outer atmosphere and how it transitions into the solar wind. According to Craig DeForest, Principal Investigator of the PUNCH mission, different instruments will capture solar wind data from both close to the Sun and at greater distances. These observations are crucial for understanding the solar wind’s behaviour and its effects on Earth, including its potential impact on GPS, power grids, and communication networks.

What’s next for SPHEREx and PUNCH?

Both SPHEREx and PUNCH have now entered their designated orbits and will undergo initial system tests before commencing full-scale operations. The all-sky mapping mission of SPHEREx is set to begin within six months, while PUNCH will start its observations after a 90-day commissioning period. Both missions are expected to operate for at least two years, significantly contributing to our understanding of the universe and space weather dynamics.

