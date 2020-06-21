Solar Eclipse 2020: Cities that witnessed best view of Surya Grahan | Photos

Image Source : AP A crescent sun is seen during annular solar eclipse in Jammu, India.

Solar Eclipse 2020: India on Sunday witnessed the first Annular Solar Eclipse of 2020 as people saw the spectacular view of the moon covering the sun, forming a 'Ring of Fire', across several cities in the country including Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Jammu, Delhi, others. It is said that today's solar eclipse was the biggest solar eclipse of this century. The supernatural phenomenon was also visible in other countries including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Australia, and other nations in Asia and Africa. In India, Solar Eclipse remains active between 10 am to 2 pm. Take a look at solar eclipse photos from cities that witnessed the best view of Surya Grahan 2020.

Image Source : AP A crescent sun is seen during annular solar eclipse in Jammu, India.

Image Source : AP The sun is seen through rain clouds during solar eclipse in New Delhi, India.

Image Source : ANI Sun is seen in the skies of Kurukshetra, Haryana during the solar eclipse.

Image Source : ANI Solar Eclipse visible clearly in the skies of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon. Today, the sky gazers got an opportunity to observe the "ring of fire" during the phenomenon.

Few places in the country where an annular solar eclipse was visible today were Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh, etc.

In India, the obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular eclipse was nearly 98.6 per cent.

Obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of the greatest phase of partial eclipse was around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.

Precautions while watching Solar Eclipse

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun.

What is the safe way to watch Solar Eclipse

Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making a projection of the sun's image on a white board by telescope.

ALSO READ | Solar Eclipse 2020: Don't even try watching it through X-ray sheet, sun-glasses or water reflection

ALSO READ | Solar Eclipse 2020: Best photos of Surya Grahan 'Ring of Fire' from India and world

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage