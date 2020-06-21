Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities

Solar Eclipse 2020: People in India will get to witness another annular solar eclipse on Sunday (today) after the one which occurred in India and world in December (2019) last year. The 'ring of fire' means ring-shaped solar eclipse or 'Surya Grahan'. It is going to be the second time in six months that people in the world will get to see a spectacular celestial event, a phenomenon sky-watchers, astronomers, scientists wait to happen to understand the existance of earth and space. In India, the ring of fire or annular solar eclipse will be visible across the country, take a quick look on the timing to know when will Surya Grahan will take place in your city.
Solar Eclipse timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru
|Solar Eclispe
|Start time
|End time
|New Delhi
|10:20
|13:49
|Mumbai
|10:01
|13:28
|Hyderabad
|10:15
|13:34
|Bengaluru
|10:13
|13:32
|Kolkata
|10:46
|14:17
|Surat
|10:03
|13:31
|Jaipur
|10:15
|13:34
|Ahmedabad
|10:04
|13:32
|Pune
|10:03
|13:31
|Ludhiana
|10:21
|13:45
|Patna
|10:37
|14:10
|Shimla
|10:23
|13:48
|Dehradun
|10:24
|13:51
|Indore
|10:11
|13:42
Earth & the Moon are in a constant dance as they orbit the Sun. This weekend, they’ll create 2 special events.— NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2020
🌻 Today marks the #SummerSolstice in the Northern Hemisphere
😎 Tomorrow an annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa & Asia
More: https://t.co/e1KMaM4SEJ pic.twitter.com/unpDuF2vp9