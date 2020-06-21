Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The first annular solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in India. (Representational image)

Solar Eclipse 2020: People in India will get to witness another annular solar eclipse on Sunday (today) after the one which occurred in India and world in December (2019) last year. The 'ring of fire' means ring-shaped solar eclipse or 'Surya Grahan'. It is going to be the second time in six months that people in the world will get to see a spectacular celestial event, a phenomenon sky-watchers, astronomers, scientists wait to happen to understand the existance of earth and space. In India, the ring of fire or annular solar eclipse will be visible across the country, take a quick look on the timing to know when will Surya Grahan will take place in your city.

Solar Eclipse timing in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Solar Eclispe Start time End time New Delhi 10:20 13:49 Mumbai 10:01 13:28 Hyderabad 10:15 13:34 Bengaluru 10:13 13:32 Kolkata 10:46 14:17 Surat 10:03 13:31 Jaipur 10:15 13:34 Ahmedabad 10:04 13:32 Pune 10:03 13:31 Ludhiana 10:21 13:45 Patna 10:37 14:10 Shimla 10:23 13:48 Dehradun 10:24 13:51 Indore 10:11 13:42

Earth & the Moon are in a constant dance as they orbit the Sun. This weekend, they’ll create 2 special events.



🌻 Today marks the #SummerSolstice in the Northern Hemisphere

😎 Tomorrow an annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa & Asia



More: https://t.co/e1KMaM4SEJ pic.twitter.com/unpDuF2vp9 — NASA (@NASA) June 20, 2020 NASA says the annular solar eclipse will be visible across Africa and Asia.

