Polaris Dawn: First-ever private crew completes historic Spacewalk

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission has become the first to allow non-professional astronauts to perform a spacewalk. Billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis ventured into space on September 12, 2024, marking a historic milestone in private space exploration.

First Private Spacewalk

Isaacman, who is funding the Polaris Dawn mission, and Gillis who conducted their spacewalk at an altitude of 435 miles above Earth. They exited the SpaceX Dragon capsule at 11:52 BST, wearing specially designed extravehicular activity (EVA) suits. Isaacman was the first to step out, performing initial tests on his suit, followed by Gillis, who carried out similar evaluations and shared their live experiences with the world.

Innovative Spacewalk Method

Unlike traditional spacewalks that use an airlock to separate the spacecraft from space, the Dragon capsule was exposed directly to the vacuum of space. This new method required the crew to undergo two days of pre-breathing to avoid decompression sickness. According to Dr. Simeon Barber from the Open University, this approach highlights SpaceX’s innovative techniques in pushing the boundaries of space travel.

The EVA suits worn by the crew feature advanced technology, including a heads-up display, designed to enhance safety and performance in this challenging environment.

A new era in Space exploration

The successful completion of this spacewalk by non-professional astronauts is a significant step for private space companies. It demonstrates the potential for commercial space missions to break new ground in space exploration. While such missions remain costly, the success of Polaris Dawn paves the way for future space travel to become more accessible.

This mission also set a new record, with the highest number of individuals simultaneously in the vacuum of space, underscoring the growing influence of private enterprises in the space industry. The Polaris Dawn spacewalk will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for future advancements in private space missions.

