SpaceX to launch first Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years: Elon Musk confirms

SpaceX is preparing for its first uncrewed Starship mission to Mars, set to launch in 2026 during the next Earth-Mars transfer window, according to CEO Elon Musk. This mission aims to test the reliability of Starship’s landing capabilities on the Martian surface. If these landings are successful, Musk revealed that the first crewed flights to Mars could take place in just four years.

Uncrewed missions to test Mars landings

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk shared SpaceX's ambitious plans, stating, "The first Starships to Mars will launch in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars."

Crewed missions to follow in 4 years

Musk further added that if the uncrewed missions are successful, SpaceX aims to send humans to Mars in four years, setting the stage for more frequent missions. "Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, to build a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness," he emphasized.

Reducing the cost of Mars missions

In another post, Musk highlighted SpaceX's progress in making space travel economically viable. "SpaceX created the first fully reusable rocket stage and, much more importantly, made the reuse economically viable. Making life multi-planetary is fundamentally a cost-per-ton-to-Mars problem."

Currently, Musk estimates it costs around USD 1 billion per ton to transport payloads to Mars. SpaceX's goal is to reduce this cost to USD 100,000 per ton, making the dream of a Martian colony more feasible. "The technology needs to be 10,000 times better. Extremely difficult, but not impossible," Musk stated.

Starship’s milestones in recent test flights

SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful launch vehicle ever built, achieved critical milestones during its fourth test flight in June 2024. Launched from the Starbase facility in Texas, the rocket completed its mission objectives, including a controlled reentry of the Starship capsule and a soft splashdown of the Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico.

Aiming for a self-sustaining Mars colony

Musk envisions a future where humanity is no longer confined to Earth, with SpaceX leading the charge toward a multi-planetary existence. By focusing on reusability and reducing costs, SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of space exploration, aiming to build a self-sustaining city on Mars within the next two decades.

