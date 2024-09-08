Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
BSNL launches new Live TV App for Android users: How does it work?

The BSNL Live TV app offers a seamless entertainment experience by integrating cable TV, internet, and landline services into a single system. It is powered by an Android-based platform, and it simplifies user access to multiple services through one interface.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2024 12:53 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL, an Indian government owned telecom service provider has been making headlines once again with its latest offering, a new BSNL Live TV app. The new app has been launched exclusively for Android users, and the app is available for download from the Google Play Store. While specific features of the app are yet to be detailed, its introduction has been marked as a significant step for BSNL as it expands beyond traditional telecom services.

What users can expect?

The BSNL Live TV app is designed to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience, cable TV, integrating internet and landline telephone services into a single CPE (Customer Premises Equipment). This integration has been powered via an Android-based system, which simplifies the user experience.

According to a media report, the new app has been developed by WeConnect and promises to enhance convenience for BSNL customers.

Affordable IPTV service

Earlier this year, BSNL introduced its Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service via fibre, priced competitively at just Rs 130 per month. This service eliminates the need for a traditional set-top box, making it a cost-effective option for viewers. With the launch of the BSNL Live TV app, users can now access this service directly from their Android devices, further increasing accessibility and ease of use.

BSNL’s network expansion efforts

In addition to launching new services, BSNL is also focused on expanding its network capabilities. With private telecom companies raising recharge prices, BSNL’s affordable plans have attracted a significant number of new customers. To remain competitive, BSNL is not only offering budget-friendly plans but also investing in network upgrades. The company has installed over 15,000 4G towers, which are designed to be easily convertible to 5G in the future.

This dual approach of offering economical plans while enhancing network infrastructure positions BSNL as a strong competitor in the evolving telecom market. As BSNL continues to innovate and expand, it aims to provide both affordable and high-quality services to its growing user base.

