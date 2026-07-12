Yash praises Vishal Mishra for Toxic's song Tabaahi, says he's 'blessed by Goddess Saraswati'

New Delhi:

Kannada superstar Yash has given a special shout-out to singer-composer Vishal Mishra for 'Tabaahi', a song from his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Sharing an Instagram Story, the actor praised the track, calling the experience of creating music with Mishra "nothing short of magic."

The latest song, Tabaahi, was released on July 8, 2026, and features a glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani's intense on-screen chemistry in the film. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is slated to hit worldwide theatres on August 26, 2026.

Yash praises Vishal Mishra for Toxic's song Tabaahi

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Yash lauded the singer for his work. He wrote, "Creating music with you, @vishalmishraofficial, was nothing short of magic! And in process, I found a younger brother... You're blessed by goddess Saraswati herself - and with your talent, people are only just beginning to witness the brilliance. Thank you for giving Tabaahi to the world (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : IG: YASH)Screengrab taken from Yash's Instagram story.

Replying to Yash's praise, singer Vishal Mishra wrote, "Bhai i love you! You are my biggest strength !! To a life full of tabahi toxic n more Har Har Mahadev."

About Toxic's song Tabaahi

The makers released the official music video of the song Tabaahi on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, across social media platforms. The lyrics of the song have been penned by filmmaker and Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan. It has been sung by Vishal Mishra, who is known for hit tracks like 'Pehle Bhi Main' from Animal, 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh, and many others. The music video also features glimpses of Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria. Watch the video below:

The Hindi version of the song Tabaahi has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube since its release.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups: Release date and cast details

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to be released on August 26, 2026. It features a star-studded cast which includes pan-India superstar Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Also Read: Yash, Kiara Advani set screens ablaze with Tabaahi, new song from Toxic | Watch