Image Source : AP 24 'super-habitable' planets with better conditions of life than Earth discovered. Read on

Scientists have discovered that there are at least 24 super-habitable planets that may support life better than the Earth. A team of researchers led by scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch of Washington State University conducted the research and published in the journal Astrobiology.

According to the team, researchers have rummaged for the planets which are older, slightly warmer, and wetter than the Earth.

According to a report by Indian Express, scientists went through observing over 4,500 exoplanets and were able to find out 24 planets based on certain parameters that gave evidences of a conducive environment for life-supporting conditions although no life has yet been confirmed on those planets.

Meanwhile, these planets are 100 light-years away from the Earth located outside the Solar System.

According to the research, there may be the origin of a better life on those planets which are 5 to 8 billion years old and are revolving changing stars with a longer lifespan than the Sun at a slower speed.

These stars are classified into G-Stars which have a lifespan less than that of 10 billion years and K-stars that are comparatively cooler, dwarf stars with a lifespan of 20 to 70 billion years.

These researchers have also claimed that out of 24 super habitable planets, only one planet has depicted various life-supporting evidence while Scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch affirmed that such a discovery would help in accentuating future observation through NASA’s James Web Telescope, LUVIOR Space telescope and PLATO space telescope.

