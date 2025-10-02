Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: How to Watch Halley’s Comet shooting stars in India The Orionid meteor shower, an annual sky event, will show up on October 21 and the early morning of October 22 (2025). Caused by debris from Halley’s Comet, this celestial show will allow skywatchers in India to witness up to 20 meteors per hour.

New Delhi:

The Orionid meteor shower is created by debris from Halley’s Comet. As per the latest report, it will peak on the night of October 21–22 this year (2025), offering Indian skywatchers a chance to witness up to 20 meteors per hour. With dark skies and patience, viewers could enjoy this stunning celestial event across India.

What is the Orionid Meteor Shower?

The Orionid meteor shower happens every year when Earth passes through the trail of space dust left behind by Halley’s Comet. These tiny dust grains, when they collide with Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, burn up and create bright streaks of light known as meteors or “shooting stars.”

The Orionids are known for being fast, bright, and often leaving glowing trails that remain visible for seconds.

Main dates and best time to watch

In 2025, the Orionids will peak on the night of October 21, 2025, and continue into the early hours of October 22, 2025. Some activity may also be visible on the nights of October 20–21 and October 22–23.

Expected Rate: Around 10 to 20 meteors per hour under ideal conditions.

Best Time: After midnight until dawn, when the radiant point near the constellation Orion is high in the sky.

Tips for the best viewing experience

Find a Dark Spot: Go away from city lights for clearer skies.

Let Your Eyes Adjust: Spend at least 30 minutes in darkness before observing.

Do not look directly at the Orion meteor: Instead, look slightly away from the radiant for longer meteor trails.

Comfort Matters: Carry a blanket or reclining chair for relaxed stargazing.

How to capture the Orionids on camera?

Photography enthusiasts can capture the Orionids using:

A wide-angle lens to cover more sky.

Long exposure settings to record streaks of light.

A tripod to keep the camera steady.

Even smartphone users may spot and capture some meteors if the sky is clear and free of pollution.