India's Chandrayaan-2 sets off for moon: Here is how the world is reacting

ISRO has finally launched India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2. The launch took place from Sriharikota launch station in Andhra Pradesh. This was the second attempt to launch Chandrayaan-2 after ISRO's first attempt to launch the rocket a few days back had to be called off due to a 'technical snag'.

The reactions have been pouring in from all around the world.

The New York Times reported - "India is on its way to the moon." The NYT also spoke of Chandrayaan-2's low budget and compared it to NASA's Apollo missions.

"The mission costs less than $150 million, but will take much longer than the relatively straight shot made by the Apollo missions, which cost billions (the presence of humans along for the ride added to the price tag)." said the New York Times.

CNN reported of India's ambitious plans to become a major player in space. "This mission is significant for India -- the country wants to become a major space player and put Indian astronauts in space by 2022."

CNN added: The two Chandrayaan missions are a precursor to Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled to make a return mission to the moon in 2023-2024.

A CNN report also spoke of India's Mangalyaan mission which made India the first Asian country to reach the red planet.

"In 2014, India became the first Asian nation to reach the Red Planet when it put the Mangalyaan probe into orbit around Mars. The Mars Orbiter Mission famously cost $74 million -- less than the $100 million than Hollywood spent making space thriller "Gravity." reported CNN.

BBC also reported how "India successfully launched its second lunar mission only a week after it halted the scheduled blast-off due to a technical snag".

The Guardian reported on similar lines speaking about the Chandrayaan-2 mission

"India’s mission to the moon has blasted into space one week after a technical glitch forced scientists to abruptly halt its scheduled launch." reported The Guardian.

Also Read | Indian at heart, Indian in spirit: PM Modi is elated at Chandrayaan-2 launch

Also Read | India's tryst with destiny: 'Bahubali' puts Chandrayaan-2 into orbit | Latest Updates

Also Read | VIDEO: Historic moment when Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Sriharikota