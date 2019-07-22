India's historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2 lifts off from Sriharikota | Watch Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Updates

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Updates: ISRO's much-awaited Chandrayaan 2 was launched from a launchpad in Sriharikota at 2:43 pm today. Earlier, Chandrayaan 2 was set to be launched on July 15, however, the mission was aborted just 56 minutes before liftoff due to a technical snag. According to the sources from ISRO, there was a drop in pressure in the fuel tank and as a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan 2 launch was called off. The snag was later rectified and the liquid core stage of the GSLV was fully fueled for the planned launch this afternoon.

Here are the Live Updates:

02:55 pm: The liquid stage L110 has separated itself from the orbiter and other components

02:54 pm: Chandrayaan 2 is moving at a speed of 24 kms per second

02:51 pm: The heat shield has separated itself from the orbiter and other components

02:43 pm: India's historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2 lifts off from Sriharikota

02:41 pm: Less than 5 minutes left for launch of India's historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2

02:38 pm: Vehicle director gives nod for launch for India's historic moon mission Chandrayaan 2

02:35 pm: It is now only less than 7 minutes left for Isro to lift off Chandrayaan 2. The Chandrayaan 2 launch is being watched by a billion population across the country and hundreds at the Sriharikota station's viewing gallery.

Launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle https://t.co/P93BGn4wvT — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

01:40 pm: Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of GSLV Mk III-M1 completed

As our journey begins, do you know what is the distance of Moon from Earth? The average distance is 3, 84, 000 km, Vikram lander will land on Moon on the 48th day of the mission, which begins today.

Here's different view of #GSLVMkIII-M1 pic.twitter.com/4LFEmT2xxZ — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

12:57 pm: Filling of liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage (C25) of GSLV Mk III-M1 completed and filling of liquid hydrogen is in progress

11:51 am: Filling of liquid oxygen for the cryogenic stage (C25) of GSLV Mk III-M1 commences

Where to watch Chandrayaan-2 launch live

ISRO will live stream the event on its Twitter and Facebook pages. Doordarshan will also stream the event live on its YouTube channel.

What is Chandrayaan 2

To put simply, Chandrayaan is an amalgamation of Chandra (Moon) and Yaan (vehicle). Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first unmanned mission which was launched in October 2008. Now, Chandrayaan 2 is the second unmanned mission and will launch after almost a decade since the first mission.

What comprises Chandrayaan 2

There are 3 modules with Chandrayaan 2 - the Orbiter, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. As per what the ISRO says, the Orbiter and Lander modules will be having a mechanical interface and will be stacked together as an integrated module inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle. Chandrayaan 2 will be carrying 14 payloads: 8 on the Orbiter, 3 on Lander and 2 on Rover.

According to ISRO, the orbiter is tasked with mapping the lunar surface from an altitude of 100 kilometres. Meanwhile, the Vikram lander will make a soft-landing on the surface and release the Pragyan rover on 7 September 2019.

The mission will go to a previously unexplored region just 650 kilometres from the lunar South Pole. This will be the first time any mission has touched down so far away from the equator.

