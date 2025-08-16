New ISRO Space Lab in Arunachal Pradesh to bring hands-on learning to students The Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh aims to foster curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth.

New Delhi:

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated a state-of-the-art space laboratory at a government higher secondary school in the remote Mechuka area of the Shi-Yomi district. The lab, established in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Muskaan Foundation, is designed to give students hands-on experience in space science and technology. An official statement on Friday said the facility aims to foster curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth.

The new facility has been named the Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory in honour of the minister's late father, in recognition of his lifelong belief in the power of education.

"Today marks an emotional and proud moment for me as I inaugurated the 'Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory'—dedicated to my late father," Sona said during the inauguration. "This laboratory is not just an educational facility; it is a tribute to his unwavering belief in the power of education and curiosity. I hope it becomes a place where our children dream bigger, explore science fearlessly, and reach for the stars".

Hub for learning and innovation

Sona emphasised that the laboratory will serve as a hub for learning and innovation, inspiring generations of students from the Shi-Yomi district to pursue excellence in science and technology.

The event was attended by Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra, Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi, Muskaan chief operating officer Pranesh Debnath, along with students, teachers, and community leaders.

Shubhanshu Shukla returning to India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently made history by being the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to India today, August 16. Shukla, who is a member of the Indian Air Force, has already boarded his flight back home from the United States.

He shared his excitement about returning on Instagram, expressing his emotions and thoughts about his experiences during the Axiom-4 mission in the US.

