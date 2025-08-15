India's space ambition: PM Modi outlines plan for self-reliance, Gaganyaan mission, indigenous space station PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. Group caption Shubhanshu Shukla will arrive in India this weekend.

New Delhi:

At the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is working towards self-reliance in the space sector. He confirmed that the country is preparing for Gaganyaan, its first indigenous human spaceflight mission.

Modi also stated that India is developing its own space station. He mentioned that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was part of the recent Axiom-4 private space mission, has returned to Earth and will be returning to India in the coming days.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in India's progress in the space sector, noting that over 300 startups are now working in the industry. He highlighted this as a testament to the strength and confidence in the nation's youth.

ISRO working on Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently working on Gaganyaan, with a launch expected in 2027. The first module of India's own space station, known as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, is scheduled for launch in 2028, with the full station to be completed by 2035.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's recent mission, which lifted off from Florida on June 25, docked at the International Space Station on June 26. Alongside three other astronauts—Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary)—Shukla conducted more than 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission, returning to Earth on July 15.

Shubhanshu Shukla to return to India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Thursday that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who has made history as the second Indian to go to space and the first to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is set to return to India this weekend. During his brief visit to Delhi, Shukla is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to his hometown of Lucknow to spend time with his family. After that, he will come back to the capital to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.

