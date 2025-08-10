ISRO to soon launch 6,500 kg communication satellite built by USA, says Chairman V Narayanan ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Sunday announced that India will launch a 6,500 kg communication satellite built by the United States in the coming months.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to script another chapter in its remarkable journey from borrowing its first rocket to becoming a trusted launch partner. "In another couple of months, a country which once received a tiny rocket from the United States will be launching a 6,500 kg communication satellite built by America using our own launcher," ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said, calling it a significant leap in India's space capabilities.

Recalling the journey, the ISRO Chairman said the Indian space programme began in 1963 when the United States donated a tiny rocket to India.

At the time, the country was 6-7 years behind advanced nations in space technology. By 1975, with US satellite data, ISRO demonstrated 'mass communication' by installing 2,400 television sets across 2,400 villages in six states.

Historic NISAR launch

On July 30, ISRO successfully launched the world's costliest satellite, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), aboard a GSLV-F16. The L Band SAR payload came from the US, while ISRO provided the S Band payload.

"NASA appreciated ISRO for the precision launched," Narayanan said.

