NASA set to reveal mysteries of Venus through VERITAS mission

NASA is all set to reveal the mysteries of Earth's twin planet - Venus. The American space agency has revealed some details about its new mission 'VERITAS ' and has said it plans to launch the same in 2026, together with its partners – the French Space Agency, the Germany Space Agency, and the Italian Space Agency. NASA, along with its partners will orbit the planet and create 3D maps with the help of a high-tech radar system, it has said.

It will also measure Venus's gravitational field in order to determine the planet’s interior and using a near-infrared spectrometer VERITAS will figure out what the planet’s surface is made of.

In addition, the mission will study deformation structures and geological processes.

It is the second planet from the Sun and is similar in size and structure to our planet. It even appeared at the same time as the Earth, however for reasons scientists can't explain why Venus took a different direction and is a completely different world, where humans will be burnt and flattened like a pancake.

"Determining whether Venus is actively undergoing volcanic activity and understanding what process is driving it is one of the really exciting questions I'd love to see answered", said Jennifer Whitten, a VERITAS science team member at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Venus once had water on its surface, is what many scientists believe.

NASA hopes that VERITAS will answer this question and unravel mysteries that may explain why Earth’s sister planet evolved so differently.

