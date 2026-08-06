Midair scare for Trump? Helicopter carrying him came 'too close' to passenger plane; probe launched

Washington:

An investigation has been launched by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over an operational lapse that a helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump came 'too close' to a passenger aircraft over Washington earlier this week, according to various reports by America media outlets.

The incident likely happened on Tuesday afternoon when the Marine One, the helicopter carrying Trump, came within less than a mile of a passenger plane, which was in the air around the same following a delay. However, officials have cited that there was no immediate threat of a direct collision.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai has said that Trump's security was not compromised. "Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the president in harm's way," he told AFP.

Probe launched

US authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, but no action has been taken against the air traffic controller at the Reagan Washington National Airport, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In a statement, the FAA said the air traffic controller was in direct contact with pilots of the commercial aircraft and the Marine One helicopter "during the loss of separation".

"The President was never in danger. We are continuing to review the incident and will implement any appropriate corrective actions based on our findings," the statement read.

What does the rule say?

In such situation, the safety measures suggest that a separation of at least 1.5 miles horizontally and 500 feet vertically must be maintained, as per The Wall Street Journal. The report stated that Tuesday's incident, which happened around 2:30 pm (1830 GMT), involved the American Airlines Embraer E-170, which is operated by its subsidiary Envoy Air.

It also reported that the Marine One was heading to the Andrews Air Force Base, where 80-year-old Trump boarded the Air Force One to travel to California. Neither the US Marine Corps, nor the American Airlines have issued a statement regarding the incident as of now.

Meanwhile, the FAA has drastically tightened safety measures around Washington National airport since the deadly collision between an incoming airliner and an Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed 67 people in January 2025.

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