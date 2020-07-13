Planet 9 may be a 'primordial' black hole. Find out

Image Source : NASA Experts from Harvard College in partnership with the Black Hole initiative have raised the possibility that the orbital evidence for Planet 9 could be the result of a missing link in the decades-long puzzle of dark matter. (Representational image)

Experts from Harvard College in partnership with the Black Hole initiative have raised the possibility that the orbital evidence for Planet 9 could be the result of a missing link in the decades-long puzzle of dark matter. That is, a hypothetical primodial black-hole (PBH) with a horizon size no larger than a grapefruit and with a mass 5 to 10 times that of Earth.

The researchers are planning on seeking for this so-named “primordial” black hole employing information from the Legacy Study of Area Time, or LSST mission. The researchers say that they can use the info to research for evidence of accretion flares, which are developed when objects get also near to a black gap.

According to a report by BGR.com, being a black gap, the item would be substantially, substantially smaller sized than Earth, and the scientists counsel it could be as little as a grapefruit. Even at that dimension, it would have enough gravitational oomph to generate the types of movements in close by objects that have been noticed on the edges of our system.

In a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the co-authors argue that observed clustering of extreme trans-Neptunian objects suggest some sort of massive super-earth type body lying on the outer fringes of our solar system. Perhaps as much as 800 astronomical units (Earth-Sun distances) out.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage