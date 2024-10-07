Monday, October 07, 2024
     
NASA selects two Astrophysics Missions to study X-ray and far-infrared wavelengths

The resulting mission is said to become the first in a new class of NASA astrophysics missions within the agency’s longstanding Explorers Program. The new mission class, Probe Explorers, will further fill a gap between flagship and smaller-scale missions in NASA’s exploration.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2024 14:12 IST
NASA has reportedly selected two new mission proposals which aim at exploring the universe via X-ray and far-infrared wavelengths. These missions are part of NASA’s Explorers Programme and have been awarded USD 5 million each for a 12-month concept study. A final decision on which mission will proceed is expected in 2026, with the selected mission planned for launch in 2032.

Focus on uncharted regions of the universe.

Both mission concepts have been designed to investigate areas of the universe which are largely unexplored by humans. Nicola Fox, the Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate has highlighted the significance of these missions. He stated that they could lead to groundbreaking discoveries and align with the priorities which are outlined in the Decadal Survey, a key roadmap for space exploration.

Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite: Probing supermassive Black Holes

One of the selected proposals is the Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite, led by Principal Investigator Christopher Reynolds from the University of Maryland, College Park. This mission further aims to delve deeper into the mysteries of supermassive black holes and study stellar feedback, a process which plays a crucial role in galaxy evolution.

Building on the capabilities of previous X-ray observatories, this satellite claims to offer improved imaging techniques with a wider field of view.

Probe far-Infrared Mission: Bridging Gaps in Infrared Exploration

The second proposal is the Probe Far-Infrared Mission, which is being led by Jason Glenn from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. This mission is designed to fill the gap between existing infrared observatories and radio telescopes. Featuring a 1.8-metre telescope, it will explore far-infrared light to address key questions about planetary formation, the behaviour of supermassive black holes, and the role of cosmic dust in the universe.

Pathway to Future Space Exploration

Both proposals were selected for their potential to make significant scientific contributions and their alignment with NASA’s broader space exploration goals. The winning mission will become the first of NASA’s new Probe Explorers class, intended to bridge the gap between flagship missions and smaller-scale initiatives.

