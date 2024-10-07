Infinix Hot 50 price drops below Rs 10,000 on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Hot 50

If you are looking for a quality smartphone at an affordable price, then here is the right time to upgrade as there are a lot of sales going around this month, where you could get the ideal deals. Flipkart, one of the popular online shopping platforms is also running a sale which brings exciting offers on both budget-friendly and premium smartphones. Among the standout deals is the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which is available at a massive price cut.

Get Infinix Hot 50 5G at Rs 10,999

Infinix has recently launched the Hot 50 5G in the Indian market, and it is considered an excellent choice for gamers. It comes with a powerful MediaTek processor, good camera quality and ample storage. This smartphone is now available at a significantly reduced price in the Flipkart sale. The device was originally priced at Rs 14,999, but it is now available at just Rs 10,999 after a 26 per cent discount.

Furthermore, with additional bank and exchange offers, the deal could be even better than the mentioned price tag.

Additional bank offers and exchange discounts

Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can enjoy up to 5 per cent cashback on their purchases. HDFC Bank Credit Card holders, on the other hand, could avail of an instant discount of up to 10 per cent.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 8,500, making it easier to upgrade to this new device.

Key Features of Infinix Hot 50 5G

Display: 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480 nits peak brightness. Operating System: Android 14 Processor: Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset Memory: Up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Camera: It comes with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary shooter, and an 8MP front shooter for selfies and video calls. Battery: The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Why Infinix Hot 50 5G is a great buy?

With a discounted price and added offers, the Infinix Hot 50 5G stands out as a value-for-money choice. Its powerful processor, high refresh rate display, and large battery make it ideal for everyday use and gaming alike. Don't miss this opportunity to grab it at a bargain price during the Flipkart sale.

