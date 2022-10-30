NASA posts creepy 'smiling Sun' in Twitter post | What experts say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @NASASUN The photo was posted by NASA on October 27.

A few days back, the entire world was witness to a fantastic celestial extravaganza. But what's funnier was a picture posted soon after the solar eclipse showed that the sun was "smiling".

In a tweet, NASA said: "Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun 'smiling.' Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."

Ever since this was posted, the tweet garnered over 17,000 likes and over 4,800 retweets. Experts, however, said the picture of the Sun may not be as happy as it looks! The black patches, which can be seen in ultraviolet light, are coronal holes. These holes are the regions from where fast solar wind gushes out into space.

The impact sometimes can be so high that such solar holey may cause a solar storm that may extend up to Earth because they release a complex stream of solar winds. The face-like pattern is a result of the coincidental positioning of these coronal holes.

