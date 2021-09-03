Can NASA astronauts take shower in space? This video from international space station explains all

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, @ASTRO_MEGAN NASA astronaut Megan McArthur explains how do they take shower or wash hair.

A NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, living abroad the International Space Station, shared an interesting and informative video, showing and decribing how do astronauts take shower or wash hair at the space station.

Sharing the video on Twitter while actually showing how she washed her hair, the astronaut said, "I often get asked how we accomplish daily life tasks abroad the space station."

"Shower Shower Hour! Astronauts can’t take showers in space or the water would go everywhere, so I thought I would demonstrate how we keep hair clean on the @Space_Station. The simple things we take for granted on Earth are not so simple in micro-gravity!" the astronaut wrote.

"So I though today I would show you how I wash my hair in space. So the first thing that I do is I like to get my hair wet first, the shampoo that we use is called a no rinse shampoo, but it definitely helps to use a little bit of water when you're using it," she said.

"I also get my towel ready because I don't want the water to go everywhere, even though we have these nice curtains to project the equipment back there. I want to go ahead and do my best to keep the water from going all over the places," McArthur added.

"And then the water is actually trapped underneath this towel and I can just use the towel to rub it around and make sure that all of my hair gets just a little bit damp, for starters and you can see I still lose a few drops of water even when I use the towel and keep it close to hand," she said.

"So its one of the one of the fun parts of trying to get your hair clean in microgravity. I'm going to go ahead and put some of this no rinse shampoo. And then I go ahead and I rub it in a little bit, just like you would on earth. Rub that in and then I would like to take my comb and comb it out through to the ends," the astronaut mentioned.

"Ok, then it's back to the water and the towel. So now the idea is, of course, to try to rinse that soap out of my hair and then I use the towel to rub it in then find a dry part of your towel and try to get as much of that extra water out of your hair as you can," she explained.

The astronaut also decribed, "The air conditioning system will pick up the condensate both from the towel and from my hair and put that back into the water reclamation system. Turn it back into the drinking water, so we are able to reclaim over 70 per cent of our water and folks on the ground are working with technology demonstrators right now to get that number up above 95 per cent."

"So, be pretty great to have that amount of water reclaimed in our system, especially for when we go on to places like the moon and mars. We are going to need to keep as much of that water usable as we can so there you have it. That's how you can wash your hair in space. She further said you can put it pretty much in any direction you want it to go. Straight up is always fun," she concluded.

