NASA achieves Lunar Navigation breakthrough: GNSS signals tracked on the Moon By successfully tracking GNSS signals on the Moon, this experiment paves the way for enhanced lunar and Martian exploration. The data gathered will contribute to expanding GNSS coverage beyond Earth, enabling autonomous deep-space missions and reducing reliance on ground-based tracking systems.

NASA, in partnership with the Italian Space Agency, has successfully acquired and tracked Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals on the Moon, marking a major milestone in lunar navigation. This achievement was made possible through the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE), which was delivered to the Moon’s surface by Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander on March 2. The success of this experiment could pave the way for autonomous spacecraft navigation, reducing reliance on Earth-based tracking systems and supporting future Artemis missions.

NASA confirms GNSS Signal tracking on the Moon

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center confirmed that LuGRE successfully acquired and tracked signals from GPS and Galileo constellations at 2 a.m. EST on March 3. This is the first time GNSS signals have been used for navigation at a distance of 225,000 miles from Earth. The data gathered from LuGRE will play a crucial role in developing new space navigation technologies, ensuring greater accuracy and independence for future lunar and deep-space exploration missions.

Kevin Coggins, Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) programme, stated that the experiment proves GNSS technology—commonly used for aviation and mobile navigation on Earth—can now be leveraged for missions beyond our planet.

LuGRE Breaks GNSS Acquisition Records in Space

Even before reaching the Moon, LuGRE set new records for GNSS acquisition at extreme distances:

January 21: Achieved the highest GNSS signal acquisition at 209,900 miles from Earth, surpassing previous records. February 20: Extended the record to 243,000 miles while entering lunar orbit.

These milestones suggest that spacecraft operating in cislunar space could utilize GNSS signals for navigation, providing increased autonomy and reliability for future space missions.

Developed in collaboration with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, the Italian Space Agency, Qascom, and Politecnico di Torino, LuGRE represents a significant advancement in space navigation. The data collected will help shape future GNSS coverage for both lunar and Martian exploration, enhancing deep-space missions for years to come.

