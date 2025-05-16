ISRO to launch EOS-09 satellite on May 18: High-tech eye in the sky for border and weather surveillance Designed for high-resolution Earth observation, the satellite will strengthen India’s surveillance capabilities, especially along borders and coasts. The mission highlights India’s growing space-tech prowess and national security preparedness.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (commonly known as ISRO) has announced the launch of its 101st satellite, named ‘EOS-09’. As per the ANI report, the satellite launch has been scheduled for May 18, 2025, at 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, by using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61).

As per V. Narayanan, the ISRO Chairman, all preparations, including final rocket integration and checks, are underway as the PSLV-C61 was moved to the Mobile Service Tower.

EOS-09: A key asset in national surveillance

Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit emphasised the importance of EOS-09, calling it a strategic successor to the earlier RISAT-1 mission. The satellite is designed to enhance surveillance over sensitive areas like borders and coastlines. It can detect suspicious movements and will play a key role in anti-terror operations, especially after incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Strengthening National Security and Technology

ISRO Chairman Narayanan underlined how missions like PSLV-C61/EOS-09 reflect India’s dual commitment to technological advancement and national interest. IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka echoed this, calling for the continued development of satellite capabilities.

Upcoming NASA-ISRO mission also in the pipeline

ISRO is also preparing to launch the NISAR satellite in collaboration with NASA on the GSLV-F16 mission. Using dual-band radar, NISAR will monitor Earth’s surface for natural disasters, ecosystem changes, and climate dynamics, offering valuable data for global science.

What makes EOS-09 special?

The EOS-09 satellite is a next-generation Earth observation system which is equipped with advanced C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR). It can capture high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or time of day, making it ideal for real-time surveillance and disaster monitoring.

This enhanced capability supports efficient resource management, national defence, and environmental tracking, solidifying ISRO’s position in global space technology.

We will be keeping you updated with the successful liftoff of PSLV-C61 carrying EOS-09, as India steps further into the future of secure, smart satellite solutions.