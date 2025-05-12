ISRO’s new satellite launch scheduled for June 18 for Defence and Disaster Monitoring India is set to launch the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) satellite from Sriharikota on June 18 using the PSLV-C61 XL rocket. Equipped with advanced radar imaging capabilities, the satellite will support national defence, disaster response, and natural resource monitoring efforts.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another major space mission. On June 18, 2025, the space agency will launch EOS-09, also known as RISAT-1B, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch is scheduled for 6:59 AM IST, marking another significant milestone in India’s Earth observation programme.

Powered by PSLV-C61 XL Rocket

The EOS-09 satellite will be launched aboard PSLV-C61 XL, a trusted workhorse in ISRO’s fleet of launch vehicles. Weighing 1,710 kilograms, the satellite will be placed into a 529-kilometre sun-synchronous orbit.

EOS-09 is the seventh satellite in India’s RISAT (Radar Imaging Satellite) series and features a powerful C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which can capture high-resolution images day or night, and even through cloud cover or poor weather.

Key role in national security and disaster management

The new satellite will be a valuable asset for India’s defence sector, offering real-time data for military planning, border surveillance, and national security. It will also help in disaster management, agricultural monitoring, and tracking natural resources.

The RISAT series has long been known for providing precise Earth observation data under all weather conditions, and EOS-09 will enhance these capabilities significantly.

A step forward in India’s space journey

The launch of EOS-09 underlines ISRO’s commitment to strengthening India's satellite-based infrastructure. With applications in both strategic and civilian sectors, this satellite is expected to boost India's space surveillance capabilities and contribute to smarter governance and faster disaster response.

V Narayanan also highlighted that India cannot achieve full security coverage without satellite and drone technology. Given the current geopolitical situation, especially with “neighbours” posing threats, space-based surveillance has become critical for defence preparedness.

The comments were made during the convocation ceremony at CAU, showing how ISRO's focus on national security aligns with wider scientific and educational goals. The Chairman also encouraged young minds to contribute to India's progress through space and technology.