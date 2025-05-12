ISRO watching India’s borders 24x7 with 10 satellites: Chairman V Narayanan ISRO Chairman confirmed that 10 satellites are constantly monitoring India’s borders and coastlines for strategic and security purposes. He emphasised the vital role of satellite and drone technologies in national defence while speaking at a university convocation in Manipur.

New Delhi:

At least 10 Indian satellites are working around the clock (24x7) to monitor and safeguard the nation’s borders and coastline, said ISRO’s Chairman V Narayanan, during a recent address. These satellites play a strategic role in protecting citizens by providing critical surveillance data.

Monitoring 7,000 km of coastline and northern borders

Speaking at the 5th Convocation of Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, Manipur, the ISRO Chairman pointed out the need to constantly keep an eye on India’s 7,000 km seashore and northern territories.

Narayanan said, “If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites. We have to monitor our seashore areas. We have to monitor the entire Northern part continuously."

Satellites and drones are crucial to national security

V Narayanan also highlighted that India cannot achieve full security coverage without satellite and drone technology. Given the current geopolitical situation, especially with “neighbours” posing threats, space-based surveillance has become critical for defence preparedness.

Statement made during a university event in Manipur

The comments were made during the convocation ceremony at CAU, showing how ISRO's focus on national security aligns with wider scientific and educational goals. The Chairman also encouraged young minds to contribute to India's progress through space and technology.

Operation Sindoor and tension between India and Pakistan: Brief

In the context of ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, ISRO’s satellite surveillance becomes even more critical. With the threat of cross-border conflicts and the need for real-time intelligence, space-based monitoring provides India with a strategic edge.

(Image Source : ISRO)ISRO

The continuous vigilance offered by these satellites helps the armed forces stay alert to any hostile activity across borders and at sea. As geopolitical challenges persist, India's investment in satellite and drone technology not only strengthens national defence but also sends a clear message of preparedness and technological capability to adversaries.