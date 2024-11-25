Earth's rotational axis drifted around 80 cm in last 17 years; Northwestern India is responsible: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earth rotational axis

A recent study has shown that excessive groundwater extraction is causing significant changes in the Earth's rotation. This research, led by scientists from Seoul National University, highlights how human activities can deeply impact our planet.

Between 1993 and 2010, the Earth's rotation axis shifted about 80 centimeters eastward because of the large amounts of groundwater being extracted. This depletion has contributed to a rise in sea levels by around 0.24 inches and has changed the way mass is distributed on Earth, resulting in a drift in the rotational axis at a rate of about 4.36 centimeters per year.

It's important to understand that polar motion refers to the shifting of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its surface, which is affected by where mass is located on the planet. As water is removed from underground aquifers and flows into the oceans, it significantly influences this movement. Surprisingly, the researchers found that groundwater depletion affects polar drift more than changes related to climate, such as melting ice sheets.

Why is Northwestern India responsible?

The study identified areas where significant groundwater extraction takes place, particularly in western North America and northwestern India. These regions are crucial in affecting the movement of the Earth's poles because of their location and the large amounts of water being pulled out.

While the current changes in the Earth's tilt are not likely to alter our weather or seasons in the short term, scientists warn that ongoing groundwater depletion could have long-term effects on our climate. Over many years, shifts in the Earth's rotation could influence weather patterns and climate systems, which makes sustainable management of our water resources vital.

Meanwhile, recent reports from British scientists indicate that the Earth's magnetic North Pole is moving towards Russia at an accelerated pace. Over the centuries, the North Pole has shifted approximately 2,250 kilometers from Canada to Siberia, and this movement has recently intensified.

