Earth's Magnetic North Pole is moving rapidly towards Russia: What does it mean?

Magnetic North Pole Shift Accelerates: It was recently reported that the earth's magnetic North Pole is moving towards Russia at a faster pace, according to British scientists. The North Pole, which has relocated approximately 2,250 kilometres from Canada to Siberia over centuries, has shown an acceleration in its movement.

Between 1990 and 2005, the pole's drift rate surged from 15 km per year to 50-60 km per year. This phenomenon has significant indications for navigation, radiation protection and global positioning systems (GPS), which rely on the World Magnetic Model itself.

What is the Magnetic North Pole?

Unlike the geographic North Pole, which remains fixed and marks the convergence of all longitudinal lines, the magnetic North Pole is said to be dynamic.

It shifts due to the unpredictable flow of molten iron in the Earth's outer core, which acts as a "liquid with the viscosity of water," according to William Brown, who is a geomagnetic field modeller at the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Potential impacts of magnetic drift

If the rapid movement continues, the magnetic North Pole could shift an additional 660 kilometres in the next decade (10 years). This change could alter the compass readings, causing them to "probably point eastward of true north" by 2040, scientists at BGS predicted.

Navigation systems in planes, ships and submarines would require recalibration to adapt to the new magnetic layout as well.

Magnetic South Pole and Pole Reversal

The magnetic South Pole is also moving toward eastwards across Antarctica.

Earth's magnetic poles typically reverse every 300,000 years, but the last pole swap occurred 780,000 years ago, which indicated that we are overdue for a reversal.

During such events, the magnetic shield diminishes to zero before regenerating with opposite polarity.

What happens if Earth's magnetic field disappears?

The magnetic field of the Earth is vital for shielding life and technology from solar radiation.

If it were to vanish, the planet would face severe consequences, which would include increased exposure to harmful cosmic radiation.

This could lead to higher mutation rates, a rise in cancer cases among animals, and disruptions to technological systems dependent on geomagnetic stability.

