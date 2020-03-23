Coronavirus: 70 drugs, used for treating other ailments may be effective against COVID-19

Image Source : PTI 70 drugs, used for treating other ailments may be effective to treat coronavirus

With the growing number of coronavirus positive cases, researchers over the world are taking to all means to find a cure to the deadly infection. Various researches and reports in the past have proved the use of paracetamol is effective against coronavirus. Now, a report by a team of researchers has said as many as 70 drugs and few experimental compounds may be effective in treating the coronavirus. According to the scientists supporting the use of 70 drugs, some of the medications are also being used against other ailments and using those to treat coronavirus may be faster than trying to invent a new anti-viral from scratch. The researchers have even handed over the paper for publication.

The research was a conclusion of an unusual study of the genes of the coronavirus by hundreds of researchers. In the new study, the scientists have also investigated 26 of the coronavirus’ 29 genes, which direct production of the viral proteins. Researchers found 332 human proteins targeted by the coronavirus.

Drugs that latch onto human proteins were also sought by the researchers. The team eventually identified 24 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat such seemingly unrelated diseases as cancer, Parkinson’s disease and hypertension.

On the list were such unexpected candidates as haloperidol, used to treat schizophrenia, and metformin, taken by people with Type 2 diabetes.

Investigators also found candidates among compounds that are now in clinical trials or that are the subject of early research. Intriguingly, some of the possible treatments are drugs used to attack parasites.

The list includes antibiotics that kill bacteria by gumming up the cellular machinery they use to build proteins. But some of those drugs also attach to human proteins.

The new study raises the possibility that this side effect might turn out to be an anti-viral treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has found the combination of Hydroxygloroquine and Azithromycin to be very effective against the dreaded coronavirus.

According to the Gujarat government, the ministry will shortly be framing the protocols for the medicines to be authorised for the treatment of coronavirus in the country.

