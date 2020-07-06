BIG CLAIM: Coronavirus is airborne and infects those nearby, evidence confirm; scientists urge WHO to act

Image Source : AP Parade goers are reflected in a storefront window posting a sign for customers to wear face masks before a Fourth of July parade begins Saturday, July 4 in Bristol.

Coronavirus is an airborne disease, say scientists who have called the World Health Organisation (WHO) to revise its guidelines, advisories in relation to the contiguous infection.

According to a New York Times report, a number of scientists have said that there is evidence that people could be infected with the noval coronavirus through smaller particles in the air, calling the world health body to review its advisories regarding the infectious disease.

The New York Times report says that 239 scientists in 32 countries in an open letter to WHO has outlined the evidence showing that smaller particles can infect people, asking the world health body to revise its advisories and guidance. The scientists are planning to publish a scientific journal in the coming weeks.

The NYT also quoted Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's technical lead of infection prevention and control, saying the evidence for the virus spreading through air was unconvincing.

"Especially in the last couple of months, we have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence," Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi said.

What WHO's latest update on coronavirus say

Meanwhile in its latest update on the virus, WHO on June 29 said that airborne spread of the infectious disease is possible only after medical procedures that produce aerosols, droplets smaller than 5 microns.

However, close to 20 scientists which also include WHO consultants, committee members hint that the organization, though having a good intentions, is out of sync with science.

Scientists say droplets carrying the virus that travels in the air after a sneeze, or even smaller droplets that are exhaled out and can travel across the length of a room, can infect people when they inhale it.

Although experts have also hinted that the WHO has to manage tricky political relationships due to the health body's growing portfolio and a shrinking budget.

Experts also say WHO's infection prevention and control committee that is bound by a rigid, overly medicalized view of scientific evidence, lacks behind in updating its advisories, guidance.

Previously in April, a group of 36 experts who does research on air quality and aerosols, urged the world health body to consider and review the growing evidence on airborne spread of coronavirus. The agency responded promptly, calling Lidia Morawska, the group’s leader and a longtime WHO consultant, to arrange a meeting.

In a meeting later, Dr. Morawska, the leader of the group of 36 experts, others mentioned incidents that indicated airborne transmission of the coronavirus especially at places that have poor ventilated and are crowded. The experts mentioned WHO was making an artificial distinction between tiny aerosols and larger droplets, even though infected people produce both.

"We’ve known since 1946 that coughing and talking generate aerosols," said Linsey Marr, an expert in airborne transmission of viruses at Virginia Tech.

The WHO advisory on coronavirus says that it spreads through one infected person to another through droplets from nose or mouth which may come out when a person sneezes, coughs or speaks. The world health body has so far not said that it is an airborne disease.

The majority of transmission that we know about is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets.

